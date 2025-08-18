President Putin dials PM Modi, briefs him on key outcomes of his meeting with Trump

Moscow, Aug 18 (PTI) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and briefed him on the key outcomes of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

Putin met Trump in Alaska on Friday for nearly three hours, but their talks ended without a deal on Ukraine.

President Putin briefed Prime Minister Modi on the key outcomes of the Russia-US summit in Alaska, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The leaders discussed the prospects for a long-term settlement of the crisis in Ukraine and agreed to continue dialogue on this issue, as well as on other relevant international topics," it said.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Putin for the update.

President Putin also expressed condolences on the tragic consequences of the recent flooding in India, the statement added.

According to media reports, President Putin is likely to meet Prime Minister Modi later this month in China, where both of them are expected to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Earlier, Putin briefed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil’s Lula Da Silva as President Trump is meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Western leaders at the White House on Monday. PTI VS ZH ZH