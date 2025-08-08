Putin, Modi discuss key bilateral issues, Ukraine conflict amid Trump's bully

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and exchanged views on key bilateral issues, including cooperation in trade, economy and investment, the Kremlin said.

Putin also briefed Modi about the developments on Ukraine following his talks with the US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday and the forthcoming US-Russia summit.

"In light of the special privileged partnership between Russia and India, Vladimir Putin shared the key outcomes of his meeting with US President's Special Envoy Steven Witkoff," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Putin for the information and confirmed India's "unwavering stance in favour of settling the situation surrounding Ukraine via political and diplomatic means," it added.

In addition, the two leaders exchanged views on key bilateral issues, including cooperation in trade, economy, and investment, it added.

On Thursday, Putin met Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. However, no details of their meeting were made available to the press.

Putin also dialled Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Belarus President Alexander Lukasheka, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan to brief them on the key outcomes of his meeting with Witkoff.

The conversation between the two leaders came amid US President Donald Trump ratcheting up pressure on India over its purchase of Russian oil.

Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order, slapping an additional 25 per cent levy on India for New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total duties to 50 per cent -- among the highest imposed by the US on any country in the world. The additional 25 per cent duty will come into effect on August 27.