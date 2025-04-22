President Trump condoles Kashmir attack, says US stands strong with India against terrorism

New York, Apr 22 (PTI) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday condoled the terror attack in Kashmir, saying the US stands strong with India against terrorism, underlining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India “have our full support”.

“Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Kashmir’s Pahalgam town. The death toll could be more than 20, a high-ranking Indian official indicated without getting into details.

The attack came during US Vice President J D Vance’s maiden visit to India.

Vance also posted his condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack.

“Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack,” he posted on X. PTI YAS GSP GSP