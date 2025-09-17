President Trump extends birthday greetings to ‘friend’ PM Modi, thanks him for support on ending Russia-Ukraine war

New York/Washington, Sep 16 (PTI) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine as he extended birthday greetings to the Indian leader.

“Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!" he posted on Truth Social.

Trump signed off the message with “President DJT”, underscoring its personal tone.

Modi will turn 75 on Wednesday. PTI YAS SCY SCY