Modi-Trump share 'very positive' relationship; QUAD summit planning underway: US Official

New York: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi share a "very, very positive" relationship and will meet, a senior State Department official has said, while underlining that planning is underway for the next Quad Summit, expected either later this year or in early 2026.

India is slated to host leaders from the US, Australia, and Japan for the Quad summit. The 2024 edition of the summit was held in the US at Wilmington, Delaware.

"In terms of meetings coming soon, I certainly don't want to get ahead of announcing anything for the President, but I'm sure you'll see the two (PM Modi and President Trump) meet," the State Department official here told PTI.

"They have a very, very positive relationship. We've got a Quad Summit, we're working on planning, so at some point that will happen, if not this year, early next year. Working on the dates of that,” the official said.

Describing the ongoing US-India engagements as “incredibly productive”, the official said “continuous positive developments” are expected in the coming months.

“We have differences. It's been clear over the last few weeks that we've been working through some differences, particularly when it comes to trade and the purchase of Russian oil. We're working through those,” the official said.

The official also referred to Trump's recent phone call to Modi to wish him on his 75th birthday, describing the exchange as "incredibly positive”.

On the diplomatic front, the official said US Ambassador nominee to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor is one of the closest people to the President. He will be confirmed very soon and will be the US representative in New Delhi.

“I think that shows the importance the President puts on this (US-India relationship),” the official said.

The official further underlined that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s first meeting on the margins of the 80th UN General Assembly session was with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Describing the hour-long meeting on Monday as “incredibly productive”, the official said talks covered a wide range of issues, including trade, defence, and technology.

While acknowledging that there has been “a bit of turbulence” in ties, the official in the briefing, underlined that President Trump is candid about his views and “not shy when he is frustrated with countries,” which offers a transparent view of US positions.

“We're frank with our friends and we see India as a good friend and as a partner, and as really a partner of the future,” the official said.

On India's continued purchase of Russian oil, the official confirmed that the matter was raised in the bilateral meeting between Rubio and Jaishankar earlier this week.

The issue was "absolutely discussed as it's discussed in every single engagement we have... The President has been incredibly clear. He wants to end the war in Ukraine. He does not want revenue going through Russia... He's been clear with our European partners. He's been clear with India. So we raise that at every opportunity that we wish to cut off this revenue stream for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin”, the official said.

Responding to questions about the US not applying similar pressure on China, the official asserted that the Trump administration is dealing with Beijing "on its own right, and they are hearing a lot of these messages”.

India, the official said, is certainly not different from the continuous pressure the Trump administration is placing elsewhere, including on the European Union, which is also having to hear this “tough" message.

The official also cited a bipartisan bill in the US Congress, co-sponsored by 85 Senators, that proposes 500% tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, adding that the current 25% tariff imposed by Washington “doesn’t look so bad” in comparison.

"But we continue to put pressure on these countries to stop, to cut off the revenue when it comes to Russian energy," the official said.

The Trump administration has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on India as a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on the country by the US to 50 per cent, among the highest in the world.

The official said the US “absolutely” still sees India as a “critical partner” in the Indo-Pacific.

The official also confirmed that the US is revoking exceptions under the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act (IFCA) related to Afghanistan reconstruction, including those involving India's use of Chabahar Port in Iran.

"This President has returned to a campaign of maximum pressure (on Iran)... and with that comes the revocation of licenses for every country, not just India, to access Chabahar port. Any revenue that would go to the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) will now be targeted for sanctions, and Chabahar port is included in that,” the official said.

On the issue of the recently announced USD 100,000 fee for new H-1B visa applicants, the official said the US has been in "close touch" with India on the issue.

The official said the US was “very clear”, following the proclamation, that the fee is for new applicants and not for current H1B holders.

“We were very clear with them (India). We have not had any major pushback or concern. We'll see how this works. Part of it is to go after fraud in the process. Companies and organisations that want to bring highly skilled workers will continue to do so, so long as they pay the fee,” the official said.

The official referred to US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to India earlier this year, where he described India-US ties as “one of the most important relationships that is going to define the 21st century”.

“That is the belief of this administration, and so we continue to work through those issues in the relationship,” the official said.

The official recalled that the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in January was Secretary Rubio’s first engagement after taking office. It was followed by bilateral meetings with Jaishankar and Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the White House in February.

"So when you step back from this brief moment and look at the relationship, it is really on a positive trajectory and it's only expanding,” the official asserted.