Trump praises strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for reaching ceasefire

New York: US President Donald Trump on Sunday praised the "strong and unwaveringly powerful" leadership of India and Pakistan for reaching a ceasefire, saying their legacy is greatly enhanced by their brave actions.

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire along the Line of Control and International Border on Saturday.

“I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to to the death and destruction of so many, and so much,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions," he said.

"I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade substantially with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!” Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire".