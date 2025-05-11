President Trump praises 'strong, unwaveringly powerful' leadership of India, Pakistan

New York/Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday praised the "strong and unwaveringly powerful" leadership of India and Pakistan for reaching a "ceasefire" and offered to work with them for a "solution" on the Kashmir issue.

India has always maintained that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter and there is no space for any third party. India asserts that the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh are and always will be integral and inalienable parts of it.

"I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

His comments came hours after India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

"I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead (led) to the death and destruction of so many, and so much,” Trump said.

“Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision,” Trump said.

He went on to say that even though this has not been discussed, he is going to “increase trade substantially with both of these great Nations.” In Islamabad, Pakistan's Foreign Office Sunday said it appreciates President Trump’s "willingness to support efforts aimed at the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute".

Trump on Saturday announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire" after a “long night” of talks.

Soon after Trump's announcement, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm (IST) on Saturday.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after the Indian Armed Forces hit terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) last week in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday said that over the past 48 hours, Vice President J D Vance and he engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, “including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik." “I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site,” Rubio said in a post on X

Vance had also expressed gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their “hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire.” “Great work from the President’s team, especially Secretary Rubio. And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire,” Vance said in a post on X.

Last month, Trump had said that there have always been tensions between India and Pakistan, and the two countries will figure it out between themselves “one way or the other.” Several members of the Trump administration and lawmakers lauded Trump’s efforts for de-escalation.

“I am incredibly proud to serve alongside Vice President Vance and Secretary Rubio. This historic administration is working every day to achieve peace. The golden age is coming and it starts with peace throughout the world,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on X.

Former national security advisor Mike Waltz, whom Trump plans to nominate as US ambassador to the United Nations, said, “progress towards stability in a historically volatile region. It won’t be easy, there will be violations and much work to be done, but another step in President Trump’s commitment to peace.” The House Committee on Foreign Affairs in the US has said President Trump is the “President of Peace.” Far-right political activist Laura Loomer said Trump "deserves the Nobel Peace Prize" for his efforts on India and Pakistan.

“He is truly such a transformative historical figure and the most consequential President of our lifetime. Once again, he has proven his commitment to Peace. Thank you, President Trump," Loomer said in a post on X.