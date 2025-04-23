President Trump to soon speak with PM Modi over Pahalgam terror attack: White House

New York/Washington, Apr 22 (PTI) US President Donald Trump will soon be speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, the White House said.

“The President has been briefed by the National Security Advisor, and he’s being kept up to speed as more facts are learned. What we know already is dozens were killed and even more were injured in a brutal terrorist attack in a popular tourist location in South Kashmir,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday.

She said Trump will be speaking with PM Modi “as soon as he possibly can to express his heartfelt condolences”.

“Our prayers are with those injured, and our nation’s support for our ally, India. These types of horrific events by terrorists are why those of us who work for peace and stability in the world, continue our mission,” she said.

According to officials, a total of 26 people were killed and several injured, most of them tourists in the deadliest terrorist attack in Kashmir in recent years.

Earlier in a post on Truth Social, Trump condoled the terror attacks in Kashmir, saying the US stands strong with India against terrorism.

“Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

US Vice President J D Vance, who is in India with his wife Second Lady Usha Vance and their children, also extended condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

“Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.” National Security Advisor Mike Waltz termed the terror attack as “a terrible tragedy. Please join me in praying for the victims and their families”.

State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said in a post on X that the “United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Kashmir. Nothing can justify such a heinous act killing tourists and civilians. Our thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. We continue to monitor the situation and call for perpetrators to be held accountable”. PTI YAS GSP GSP