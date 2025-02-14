President Trump's warm gestures for PM Modi mark their meeting

Washington, Feb 14 (PTI) The talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump in Washington were marked by the US president's generous praise of the Indian leader and his consideration of India's stance on several issues, officials said on Friday.

They noted that not only did Trump announce the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 terror attacks, but also expressed solidarity with India in fighting radical Islamic terrorism together.

Speaking at a joint press meet with Modi, Trump said that the USA was handing over a violent man to India and assured of more action.

The officials added that despite his hawkish stand on tariffs, Trump displayed a "softer" side for India by noting that it is alone not responsible for the trade practices which he believes harm the US business.

Trump described Modi as a friend for a long time and said in reply to a question, "He is a much tougher negotiator than me, and he is a much better negotiator than me. There is not even a contest." The warm chemistry between the two leaders was tangible as Trump said Modi is doing a great job in India.

He added, "Everybody talks about him. He's doing a really fantastic job. He's a great leader." Welcoming the prime minister at the White House with a warm hug, he said, “We missed you a lot.” President Trump wrote in the book 'Our Journey Together', which he presented to Modi, "Mr Prime Minister, You Are Great", the officials noted.

Trump said he was thrilled to welcome "my friend PM Modi". He is a special man, the US president said. PTI KR NSA NSA