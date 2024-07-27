President Wickremesinghe officially announces candidacy for Sri Lankan presidency

Colombo, Jul 27 (PTI) Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday publicly declared his candidacy to contest the presidential election on September 21.

On Friday, the island nation’s election commission announced that presidential polls would be held on September 21, ending the months-long speculation over the key contest.

Addressing a rally on Saturday in the southern town of Galle the 75-year-old leader said: “My coming today to this town is significant, I declare that I will contest the presidential election having already paid my deposit to do so”.

There was some speculation that he may not vie for the presidency given the weak standing of his United National Party (UNP). In 2020 the UNP suffered a serious split leading to the creation of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), the current main opposition party.

“I am looking for everyone’s support having performed the difficult task I undertook two years ago,” Wickremesinghe, also the country's finance minister, said referring to the unprecedented economic turmoil in the island nation that led to the ouster of the powerful Rajapaksa family from power in 2022. PTI CORR AMS AKJ AMS