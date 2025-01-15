President Xi holds talks with Dissanayake, says China ready to usher in new era of development in its ties with Sri Lanka

Beijing, Jan 15 (PTI) President Xi Jinping Wednesday expressed Beijing's readiness to usher in a new era of development in China-Sri Lanka ties as he met Sri Lankan counterpart Anura Kumara Dissanayake here following which both countries signed several agreements to boost bilateral relations.

Advertisment

Dissanayake, who arrived here on Tuesday on a four-day visit a month after travelling to India on his first overseas trip since assuming office in September, was given a ceremonial welcome at the Great Hall of People following which both the Presidents held talks.

Xi emphasised China's readiness to work closely with Sri Lanka in ushering in a new era of development, a press release issued by the Sri Lankan President's Media Division in Colombo said.

Xi also recalled the longstanding relationship between the two countries, highlighting the close friendship that has existed for decades.

Advertisment

President Xi reiterated China’s commitment to continuing its cooperation with Sri Lanka in the future, the release said.

Following this, the two sides signed several MoUs aimed at strengthening collaboration in areas such as economy, social development, and industry, it said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath; Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake; and Director General of the Government Information Department H S K J Bandara also attended the delegation-level talks.

Advertisment

Dissanayake is also due to meet Premier Li Qiang and the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, Zhao Leji.

During the State Visit, Dissanayake is scheduled to participate in several key engagements and undertake field visits focused on technological and agricultural development, as well as initiatives aimed at poverty alleviation.

The visit also includes high-level business meetings and discussions, the President's Office in Colombo said earlier.

Advertisment

The visit to China will further strengthen the longstanding ties between the two countries, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said earlier.

A host of issues, including permitting Chinese research vessels, regarded as spy ships by India; Sri Lanka's debt commitments to China, stated to be Colombo's largest creditor, and expansion of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) investments were expected to figure in Dissanayake's talks with Xi.

Sri Lanka expects the visit would result in the digitisation of its two state TV channels - Rupavahini and ITN.

Advertisment

Sri Lanka would also seek Chinese assistance to complete the central expressway, which has been stalled for over a decade, the media division of the Sri Lankan President's Office said in a press release earlier.

The talks would also cover the Chinese industrial zone around the southern port of Hambantota.

Qin Boyong, a top Chinese official who visited Dissanayake immediately upon his return from Delhi in December, said the Chinese companies were eagerly waiting to set themselves up for business at Hambantota.

Advertisment

Dissanayake, once a bitter critic of India, chose Delhi for his first visit abroad.

During his visit to India in December, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dissanayake assured New Delhi that Colombo would not permit its territory to be used “in a manner that is detrimental to the interest of India,” in an apparent reference to China.

China expanded its strategic ties with Sri Lanka during the rule of pro-Beijing leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, his brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Ranil Wickramasinghe with the acquisition of Hambantota port for 99 years lease as a debt swap followed by the development of Colombo Port City project.

Advertisment

Dissanayake is a new generation leader representing the new realities of his island nation. PTI CORR KJV ZH ZH