President Xi Jinping to visit Vietnam to rest ties as Hanoi moves closer to US after Biden's rare trip

Beijing, Dec 7 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Vietnam next week, his first to the fellow Communist state in six years, to shore up ties as Hanoi buried the hatchet and moved closer to the US amid its festering dispute with Beijing over the disputed South China Sea.

Advertisment

Xi will visit Hanoi on December 12-13, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

Elaborating on the significance of Xi’s visit to the fellow “socialist country and neighbour”, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here that President Xi will hold talks with the Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other leaders on upgrading the bilateral relations.

Xi is also the General Secretary of the ruling Communist Party of China.

Advertisment

President Xi will focus his talks on six key areas, including politics, security, practical cooperation, public support, multilateral affairs, maritime issues and initiatives to deepen the partnership, Wang said.

Significantly, Xi’s trip to Vietnam comes about two months after a rare visit by US President Joe Biden to Hanoi during which both countries, much to the chagrin of Beijing, agreed to upgrade their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, turning the page over their bitter war during Vietnam's independence movement.

Though a fellow Communist country, Vietnam is seen in China as a tough neighbour as it fought a border war with China in 1979 inflicting heavy casualties and remained steadfast in opposing Beijing's expansive claims over the disputed South China Sea besides attracting foreign investments from China.

Advertisment

Vietnam, along with the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims over the South China Sea, most of which is claimed by China.

Vietnam establishing close ties with the US, turning the page on its bitter war with America during its independence struggle has become a major concern for Beijing. Vietnam has also established close security and political ties with India.

On the trade front, Beijing is also concerned with the constant movement of supply chains out of the country to Vietnam besides India, challenging China’s dominant status as a world factory and a top global exporter.

Advertisment

Ahead of Xi’s visit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Vietnam early this month during which he proposed an increase in trade connectivity and upgrading of railway links between both countries.

"Facing a world with changes and chaos, China and Vietnam should stay true to their original aspirations, remain united,” the Chinese foreign ministry quoted Wang as saying in his talks with Vietnam leaders.

He also said, “China and Vietnam should actively promote mutually beneficial cooperation at sea, prevent the involvement of external forces, and accelerate consultations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea".

Observers say Xi was expected to reset China’s close ties with Vietnam during his visit with a host of deals including the opening of Chinese markets for Vietnamese goods to keep the Communist neighbour in Beijing’s strategic orbit. PTI KJV ZH AKJ ZH ZH