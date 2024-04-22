President Zardari has immunity against prosecution: Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog tells court

Islamabad, Apr 22 (PTI) Pakistan's anti-corruption watchdog informed an accountability court on Monday that President Asif Ali Zardari has immunity under law against prosecution in any case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted a report to the court which was hearing the Thatta water supply corruption case.

The watchdog stated that the incumbent president enjoyed immunity under Article 248 of the Constitution.

President Zardari’s counsel Arshad Tabriz informed the court that a plea regarding the immunity was filed earlier and the NAB was supposed to respond. The counsel maintained that his client enjoyed presidential immunity, therefore, proceedings against him could not be carried out.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing on the case till May 21.

The case pertains to the special initiative department allegedly illegally awarding the Thatta water supply scheme contract to a private contractor.

Other accused in the case include former secretary Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Ali Akbar, Ejaz Memon, Ali Akbar Abro, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Manahal Majeed, Abdul Nadeem Bhutto, and others.

Zardari had earlier also invoked presidential immunity in the Park Lane case in which he was accused of influencing relevant authorities during his tenure as the president from 2008 to 2013 to obtain loans for his front companies.

Zardari allegedly received a loan of Rs 1.5 billion released for Parthenon Private Limited “with ill intention”, and the money was allegedly later transferred for his personal use through fake bank accounts. According to the NAB, Zardari’s action caused a loss of Rs 3.77 billion to the national exchequer.

Zardari, 68, became president last month for five years. It is the second time that he was elected as the president after serving from 2008 to 2013 in his first term.