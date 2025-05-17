President Zardari lauds Pak armed forces' exemplary morale, combat readiness

Islamabad, May 17 (PTI) Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday visited Gujranwala Cantonment and said the country's Armed Forces “repelled India’s attack in powerful testimony of the country’s strength and resilience”.

He was accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and commanders of Mangla and Gujranwala Corps were present on the occasion.

India carried out precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Zardari claimed that “history would bear witness to how, within a matter of hours, the Pakistan Armed Forces repelled aggression with unmatched precision and resolve, sending an unequivocal message of Pakistan’s strength, resilience, and national unity”.

During his interaction with officers and troops, the president commended their “exemplary morale, combat readiness, and devotion to duty”.

On Friday, Pakistan observed 'Youm-e-Tashakur' (Day of Thanks) to pay homage to the military.