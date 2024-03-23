President Zardari urges political parties to unite to tackle challenges faced by Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday urged all political parties to set aside their differences to tackle the multiple problems faced by the cash-strapped country amidst increasing political polarisation and a spike in terror attacks.

Zardari was addressing the 84th Pakistan Day celebrations and army parade held at the Parade Ground area here.

The day marks the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940 which provided a framework for the realisation of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

Saudi Defence Minister Khalid Bin Salman was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Zardari inspected the parade of tri-services and admired the preparedness of the forces. He also used the occasion to urge for building internal consensus while shunning political differences.

“I request all political parties that they should set aside all their political issues and work for the development and prosperity of the country,” Zardari, who was elected as President earlier this month, said.

Zardari was referring to the protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the alleged rigging in the election and imprisonment of its leader Imran Khan.

Zardari said that Pakistan was facing multiple challenges but the newly-elected government would address the challenges faced by the country.

“I am happy that a democratic government has been set up after elections. Now it is our responsibility to tackle all challenges. I believe that as we did in the past, we will tackle all problems and we will take the country out of the current troubles,” he said.

He said Pakistani forces were strong enough to face the threat and defend the country, adding that the success of Pakistan against terrorism has been acknowledged by the world.

The president said the country had already set up the Special Investment Facilitation Centre (SIFC), including top civil and military leadership, to make key decisions regarding developing important sectors like mining, agriculture, and information technology.

Zardari said that Pakistan being a peaceful nuclear state was eager to have good ties with all neighbours but warned that it would not tolerate any kind of aggression.

“We will not tolerate any kind of effort by terrorists or any group to destabilise our country,” he said, apparently referring to the spike in terror attacks in the country and tensions with neighbouring Afghanistan.

The president termed the unresolved issue of Kashmir as the main source of instability in the region and urged the dispute should be resolved according to the UN resolutions.

“The people of Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris in their struggle and will always support them,” he said, reiterating Islamabad's stated stand.

India has firmly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir will always be an integral and inalienable part of the country.

Zardari also demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urged for the opening of a humanitarian corridor to provide timely support to the besieged people of Gaza.

The president especially thanked China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Turkiye for providing support to debt-trapped Pakistan in difficult times.

The main feature of the day was the grand military parade in Islamabad where contingents of three armed forces and other security forces conducted a march past while fighter planes performed aerobatic maneuvers.

Separately, Zardari, who became Pakistan's president for a second time, stressed the nation to participate in the nation-building process actively, embracing the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion.

In his message on Pakistan Day, he honoured the commitment and sacrifices made by the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his companions.

“Our armed forces, civil administration, police, and law enforcement agencies have, with unwavering commitment, ensured the safety, security, and sovereignty of our nation,” he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message asked the nation to renew the firm resolve to follow the footsteps of the founding fathers to make Pakistan a trivet of peace, progress and stability.

“Our forefathers made untiring efforts and rendered exemplary sacrifices for Pakistan as millions of Muslims left their homes in India and decided to migrate to Pakistan,” he said.

“We are completely cognizant of the serious challenges confronting Pakistan currently including inflation, unemployment, circular debt, fiscal and trade deficit, and above all the growing scourge of terrorism,” he said and assured to stand committed to putting Pakistan on the path to economic recovery and prosperity with a cogent policy reform framework.

Radio Pakistan reported that special prayers were offered in mosques after predawn prayers for the prosperity and solidarity of the country. The national flag was hoisted on major government buildings.