Prez Murmu meets Malawian counterpart; discusses ways to enhance bilateral ties

Lilongwe (Malawi), Oct 18 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu met her Malawian counterpart Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera here on Friday and held a "productive" discussion on ways to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Murmu, who arrived in Malawi on Thursday on the final leg of her three-nation visit to Africa, also witnessed the signing of agreements in various fields, including arts and culture, sports and pharmaceutical cooperation.

The meeting took place at the State House in Lilongwe.

"Both leaders held productive discussions on a wide range of issues to further deepen the India-Malawi relationship. President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the signing of MoUs on Arts & Culture, Youth Matters, Sports and Pharmaceutical Cooperation," her office said in a post on X.

"She also witnessed the symbolic handing over of 1000 MT of rice as humanitarian assistance, and the Bhabhatron cancer treating machine as health cooperation to Malawi," it said.

The president also announced the Indian government's support in setting up a permanent Artificial Limb Fitment Centre in Malawi.

Murmu, who is the first Indian Head of State to visit the African nation, earlier visited the National War Memorial here. She paid floral tributes to soldiers, including those from India, who lost their lives during the First and Second World Wars.

"The President also paid tribute to Indian soldiers whose sacrifices have been honoured in this Memorial," her office said in a separate post on X.

Murmu also laid a wreath at the Kamuzu Mausoleum, the resting place of the first President of Malawi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

On Thursday, she addressed the Indian community in Malawi and hailed them as a "living link" between the two nations.

She also addressed the India-Malawi Business Meet here and said there is immense scope for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, mining, energy and tourism.

Murmu was received by Vice President Michael Usi upon her arrival at the Kamuzu International Airport here.

The president arrived here after successful visits to Algeria and Mauritania, where she held talks with her respective counterparts to enhance bilateral ties.