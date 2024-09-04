Prime Minister Modi holds bilateral talks with Brunei’s Sultan

Bandar Seri Begawan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei for a bilateral meeting on wide ranging topics and discussed about further expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges.

Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to Brunei on a bilateral visit, was welcomed by Sultan Bolkiah and his close family members at the Istana Nurul Iman, which is the official residence of the Sultan, and the seat of the Brunei government.

“Delighted to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Our talks were wide ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between our nations. We are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges,” Modi said in a post on X.

Modi’s historic visit is an important milestone in the 40-year diplomatic relationship between the two countries that enjoy a friendly relationship marked by mutual respect and understanding on bilateral and multilateral issues, officials said.

“Building stronger India-Brunei relations. PM @narendramodi was warmly welcomed at the Istana Nurul Iman by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and his close family members.

Brunei is an important partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and its Vision of the Indo-Pacific,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X along with the photos.

The two countries are linked by history, culture and tradition spanning a millennium, the MEA had said ahead of Modi’s visit to the South East Asian nation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Modi said he was looking forward to his meetings with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family "to take the historical relationship to new heights." The Prime Minister said he was looking forward to strong ties with Brunei, as he arrived here on the first leg of his two-nation trip meant to strengthen cooperation in sectors like defence, trade and investment, energy as well as people-to-people exchanges.

As a special gesture, Modi was received by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah at the airport. He visited the iconic Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque here and also inaugurated the new chancery premises of the High Commission of India. At both places, he interacted with the Indian diaspora.

From Brunei, Modi will travel to Singapore later on Wednesday.