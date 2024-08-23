Prime Minister Modi visits Martyrologist Exposition on children, places a doll in memory

Kyiv, Aug 23 (PTI) A warm hug, a silent prayer with folded hands and a small toy.

That was how Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday honoured the memories of children who have lost their lives in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Soon after reaching the Ukrainian capital here from Poland, Modi was greeted by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the multimedia Martyrologist Exposition on children at the National Museum of History of Ukraine here.

After a handshake, Modi gave a warm hug to Zelenskyy and as the two leaders walked towards the multimedia Exposition, slid a hand on his shoulder symbolising support for the leader of the war-torn nation.

After watching the multimedia presentations – that gave information about scores of children who died during the conflict – as part of the Exposition, Modi and Zelenskyy both stood silently in front of a wall-like structure which already had a lot of toys placed in memory of the children.

With folded hands, Modi offered a silent prayer before placing a small toy (a doll) at the memorial as the Ukrainian President placed a teddy bear.

“President @ZelenskyyUa and I paid homage at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv. Conflict is particularly devastating for young children. My heart goes out to the families of children who lost their lives, and I pray that they find the strength to endure their grief," Modi posted on X after the visit.

Zelenskyy posted a video showing Modi hugging him on his Telegram channel.

“Prime Minister was deeply touched by the poignant exposition set up in memory of children who have lost their lives in the conflict. He expressed his sorrow at the tragic loss of young lives and as a mark of respect placed a toy in their memory,” said a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs later.

In May 2024, UNICEF said that nearly 2,000 children have been killed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

The visit to the Exposition comes weeks after Modi had, in July, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the killing of innocent children “is heart-wrenching and very painful.” Modi had met Putin on July 9, a day after the Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv was hit after Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles on cities across Ukraine.

Delivering an unambiguous message, Modi had told the Russian President that a solution to the Ukraine conflict is not possible on the battlefield and peace efforts do not succeed in the midst of bombs and bullets.