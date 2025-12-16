Amman: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for Ethiopia from Jordan on the second leg of his four-day, three-nation tour.

Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II specially drove PM Modi to the airport and bid him farewell as a special gesture.

"A successful visit to Jordan concludes. In a gesture reflecting the warm Indian-Jordan bilateral ties, HRH Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II drove PM @narendramodi to the airport and saw him off. PM emplanes for the second leg of his tour - Ethiopia," Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on social media.

A successful visit to Jordan concludes.



In a gesture reflecting the warm 🇮🇳- 🇯🇴 bilateral ties, HRH Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II drove PM @narendramodi to the airport and saw him off.



PM emplanes for the second leg of his tour - Ethiopia. pic.twitter.com/agpq04Arej — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) December 16, 2025

In his first visit to Ethiopia, the prime minister will address the Joint Session of Parliament and share his thoughts on India's journey as the "Mother of Democracy" and the value that the India-Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South.

Modi will also hold discussions with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and meet the Indian diaspora.

PM Modi arrived in Jordan's capital Amman on Monday on a two-day visit at the invitation of King Abdullah II.

India and Jordan on Monday inked MoUs in the fields of culture, renewable energy, water management, digital public infrastructure and twinning arrangement between Petra and Ellora, aimed at giving a major boost to bilateral ties and friendship.

From Ethiopia, Modi will visit Oman on the third leg of this three-nation tour.