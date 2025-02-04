Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, calls on President Paudel

Kathmandu, Feb 4 (PTI) Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Tuesday called on Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel and discussed a range of issues, including the climate change.

Edward, who is the youngest brother of King Charles III, arrived in Nepal on Tuesday after concluding his trip to India. He is accompanied by his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Prince Edward paid a courtesy call on President Poudel at Sheetal Niwas, the president's office said.

Recognising climate change as a major global concern, President Paudel called for collective efforts to address the issue.

Stating that Nepal is highly vulnerable to climate change impact, he said Nepal has been eloquently enhancing advocacy for mountain conservation in various international forums, according to his office.

He expressed the view that the British royal family members' visit to Nepal over different period of time had contributed in further strengthening the cordial ties between the two countries.

Prince Edward expressed his eagerness to learn about Nepal’s climate challenges and mitigation efforts. He said that his visit would provide insights into the vulnerability of nature and the impact of climate change on the Himalayas.

He said that the issue of youth and women empowerment would be more relevant in the future exchange of cooperation between Nepal and the UK. He mentioned that the relationship with the British Gurkha soldiers has been a milestone in the harmonious relationship between Nepal and the UK.

On the occasion, Colonel Commandant of the Brigade of Gurkhas of the British Army, Major General Gerald Strickland, presented the 2024 annual report of the Brigade of Gurkhas to President Paudel.

President Paudel expressed his gratitude to the British government for presenting the report and said that the British-Gurkha is an important link in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

“The British-Gurkha is an important link in our bilateral relationship, and it has also made a significant contribution to further strengthening people-to-people relations,” said Paudel.

He expressed confidence that positive discussions are underway in the bilateral mechanism formed to address some of the legitimate grievances of former British Gurkha soldiers. PTI SBP ZH ZH