Prince Harry gets rare ‘full, unequivocal’ apology from Rupert Murdoch's UK tabloids

London: Britain's Prince Harry on Wednesday settled his legal case against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN), publishers of ‘The Sun’ newspaper, which offered a rare "full and unequivocal" apology to the now US-based Duke of Sussex and agreed to pay "substantial damages".

Harry, the younger son of King Charles III, had brought legal action against NGN over allegations of unlawful information gathering by journalists and private investigators between 1996-2011.

NGN, which also ran the now-defunct UK tabloid ‘News Of The World’, had denied any unlawful activity took place at ‘The Sun’.

"NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by ‘The Sun’ between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for ‘The Sun’,” states the NGN statement read out at the High Court in London.

"NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the ‘News Of The World’. NGN further apologises to the Duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years,” reads the statement.

"We acknowledge and apologise for the distress caused to the Duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages," it adds.

Harry’s lawyer spoke to reporters outside the court soon after to declare a “monumental victory” and that the settlement represents "vindication for hundreds of other claimants strong-armed into settling without getting to the truth".

“After endless resistance, denials and legal battles by News Group Newspapers, including spending more than GBP 1 billion in payouts and in legal costs, as well as paying off those in the know in order to prevent the full picture from coming out, News UK is finally held to account for its illegal actions and its blatant disregard for the law,” said David Sherborne, reading out a statement on behalf of the 40-year-old royal.

Praising Prince Harry and Lord Tom Watson, former Labour MP and the other claimant in the case, Sherborne said the trial had led to a "historic admission" from NGN because of their "sheer resilience".

A trial was set to begin at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday, but three requests for adjournments and a Court of Appeal bid meant the case remained unopened before the settlement emerged.

Prince Harry's lawyer went on to say that there should be investigations into NGN’s "illegal actions and its blatant disregard for the law".

"The rule of law must now run its full course. Prince Harry and Tom Watson join others in calling for the police and parliament to investigate not only the unlawful activity now finally admitted, but the perjury and cover-ups along the way," added Sherborne.

Watson, reading out his statement, called for NGN owner Rupert Murdoch to make a "personal apology" to Harry and his father, King Charles.