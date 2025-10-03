Prince William hints at changes to British monarchy when he is King

London: Prince William has given his first indication of plans when he succeeds his father, King Charles III, as British monarch in a rare candid interview for a light-hearted international travel documentary.

The 43-year-old Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne told Canadian actor Eugene Levy during filming at Windsor Castle for ‘The Reluctant Traveller’ that change was on his agenda.

In clips released to promote the show that airs this week, Levy asks William if the monarchy would be “shifting in a slightly different direction” when he assumes the role of King.

"I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda,” William replied.

“Change for good, and I embrace that and I enjoy that change. I don't fear it, that's the bit that excites me - the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen," he said.

With reference to the hereditary nature of the monarchy, which will then pass on to his eldest son Prince George one day, he added: "I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, in a world and a job that actually does impact people's lives for the better.

"That is caveated with, I hope we don't go back to some of the practices in the past that Harry and I grew up in. And I'll do everything I can to make sure we don't regress in that situation."

In another clip, the royal opens up about being "overwhelmed" by family issues, alluding to both his wife Kate and his father Charles being diagnosed with cancer last year as "the hardest year".

"Stuff to do with family overwhelms me, quite a bit. You know, worry or stress around the family side of things, that does overwhelm me quite a bit. But in terms of doing the job and things like that, I don't feel too overwhelmed by that. Not now anyway," he shared.