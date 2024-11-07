Priti Patel leads tributes to Sardar Patel for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in UK

London, Nov 7 (PTI) Britain's newly-appointed shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel led tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and referenced the “remarkable footsteps” of India’s first home minister that she followed in when she was appointed the UK’s first home secretary of Indian heritage back in 2019.

Advertisment

Delivering the keynote address at the High Commission of India in London during a Rashtriya Ekta Diwas diaspora gathering on Wednesday evening, the Gujarati-origin member of the UK Parliament highlighted the crucial role of the “Iron Man” of India as a champion of unity and empowerment.

“Sardar Patel was one of modern India's founding fathers and the first minister for home affairs, and I have to say, when I became home secretary over four years ago, I knew that I was following in very remarkable footsteps… as a Patel in our own country,” said Priti Patel, to resounding applause at Gandhi Hall in India House.

“There is an irony, given London's link with Sardar Patel and others of that period who came here to study law. How ironic that it was the British legal system that was actually taken to India to then shape the future of India post-independence. I think that's a great thing… I'm absolutely convinced that is part of the reason why we have such strong people-to-people ties and education ties to this day that drives us forward,” she said.

Advertisment

“India has grown into this incredible country, one of the fastest growing democracies with the largest growing middle class in the world and has established itself as an influential superpower on the international stage. We should pay tribute to the Iron Man, and other founding fathers because it is their vision which has driven modern India forward through that leadership, which we now see under Prime Minister Narendra Modi – for India to be seen as a force of good,” she added.

National Unity Day, celebrated annually to coincide with Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary, which falls on October 31, was organised by the Sardar Patel Memorial Society UK – founded by veteran British Gujarati media personality C.B. Patel.

“We pay tribute to this visionary leader, who could foretell that unless we unite, India would not have the gravitas that we have today. Unity of the country was paramount for Sardar Patel… he was truly a remarkable leader and statesman,” said Lord Rami Ranger, chair of the society.

Advertisment

In his welcome address, Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami reflected upon the spirit of service embodied by Sardar Patel even before he set about uniting India in the weeks and months after independence from British colonial rule in August 1947.

Doraiswami said: “His understanding of realpolitik was second to none. He advocated for robust controls of Indian borders, for a system in which we managed our destinies, recognising that we must work towards peace, but also prepare for insecurity. And his vision, therefore, was one of a nation that would make its destiny with friendship towards all but with the capacity to defend itself should the need ever arise.

“His legacy, therefore, is unique for us in India… We honour his legacy, we honour his service and, most of all, we give grateful thanks as a nation for the country that we live in and the very special partnership that his years as a student in this country enabled us to forge with the United Kingdom.” The event in London follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement last month of a two-year nationwide programme to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, which will run until 2026. PTI AK ZH ZH