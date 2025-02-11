Private jets collide at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, at least 1 dead

Scottsdale (Ariz) (AP): At least one person has died and others were injured after private jets collided Monday at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, authorities said.

A private jet had veered off the runway and crashed into another private jet, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The airport is a popular hub for jets coming in and out of the Phoenix area, especially during big sports weekends like the Waste Management Open golf tournament that attracts huge crowds just a few miles away.(AP)