Pro-farmer protestors throw soup on Mona Lisa painting in Paris

New Delhi: Protesters hurl soup at the iconic Mona Lisa, a 16th-century masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci at the Louvre in Paris.

The renowned artwork, considered one of the world's most famous, is safely housed behind bulletproof glass within the walls of the museum. The painting, which has been safeguarded since the early 1950s, is unlikely to have sustained any damage.

The incident occurred as part of a demonstration advocating for the right to "healthy and sustainable food." Two protesters were captured on video expressing their discontent with the current agricultural system, declaring it to be "sick."

The French capital has been witnessing a series of protests by farmers in recent days, focusing on concerns over escalating fuel costs and a call for simplified regulations. On Friday, these demonstrations led to key roads in and out of Paris being blocked by the protesting farmers.

BBC reported that this is not the first time the Mona Lisa has faced an unconventional threat. In 2019, an activist threw a cake at the painting, emphasizing the need to "think of the Earth." However, the transparent bulletproof glass that shields the artwork remained effective in preventing any harm.

The Mona Lisa's history is rife with dramatic incidents. In 1911, the painting was stolen from the Louvre, causing an international sensation. Vincenzo Peruggia, an employee of the world's most visited museum, managed to hide in a cupboard overnight to abscond with the masterpiece. The painting was eventually recovered two years later when Peruggia attempted to sell it to an antiques dealer in Florence, Italy.