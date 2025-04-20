Pro-monarchist RPP stage protests in restricted area of Kathmandu to reinstate monarchy

Kathmandu, Apr 20 (PTI) Hundreds of leaders and cadres of Nepal's pro-monarchist Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) staged a protest rally on Sunday near the Prime Minister's official residence and the Parliament building, demanding reinstatement of the monarchy and establishing the Himalayan nation as a Hindu state.

Around 1,500 demonstrators who gathered at the Bijulibajar-Baneshwor area on Sunday shouted slogans like "Down with Republican system," We want monarchy back," "Down with corrupt government," Establish Nepal as a Hindu state," carrying placards. The demonstration was led by the chairman of Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Rajendra Lingden, senior leaders Pashupati Shumsher Rana and former Inspector General of Police Dhruba Bahadur Pradhan, among others.

Thousands of riot police were deployed in sensitive areas of Kathmandu, including Naya Baneshwor, Bijuligazar, Maitighar, Bhadrakali and Baluwatar, as the demonstrators announced that they would defy the government's order and enter the restricted areas.

Earlier in the morning, tens of thousands of school teachers had staged a separate demonstration in the Naya Baneshwor area of Kathmandu, demanding reforms in the educational sector and an increase in their pay and perks.

The pro-monarchists were demonstrating at three places in Kathmandu where they were aiming to break the security cordon of the police and enter restricted areas. Hundreds of agitators were staging protests at Bhadrakali, where the government secretariat building, including the prime minister's office, is located.

There were another group of pro-monarchists protesting at the Parliament Building situated in the Naya Baneshwor area.

The RPP has also announced that to continue their protest, they aim to reinstate the monarchy for an indefinite period. PTI SBP AMS