Pro-monarchist RRP holds protest in Kathmandu, demands release of arrested leaders

Kathmandu, Apr 4 (PTI) Nepal's pro-monarchist Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) staged a protest rally in Kathmandu on Friday, demanding the immediate release of its leaders and cadres who were arrested following last week’s violent demonstrations, which resulted in two deaths and left over 100 injured.

The rally was led by senior RPP leaders and former ministers Pashupati Shumsher Rana and Prakash Chandra Lohani.

They demanded immediate release of their leaders and cadres and called for an independent investigation into last week’s incident. They also demanded free medical treatment for those injured in the protests.

Last Friday, RPP leaders and supporters, along with other pro-monarchist groups, organised a rally in Kathmandu advocating for the restoration of the monarchy and the declaration of Nepal as a Hindu state.

Police have arrested around 70 individuals, including RPP leaders and royalist supporters, in connection with the violence. Authorities allege that some of the detainees were involved in acts of vandalism and arson. Approximately 18 buildings were set on fire, and a dozen vehicles were damaged during the unrest.

Legal proceedings are underway, with those arrested facing charges related to organised crime and offenses against the state. PTI SBP SCY