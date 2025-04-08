Pro-monarchy party organises protest rally in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, Apr 8 (PTI) The pro-monarchy Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) staged a protest rally on Tuesday, demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and the establishment of Nepal as a Hindu state.

Thousands of workers, leaders, and cadres of RPP and other monarchy supporters who carried photographs of former king Gyanendra Shah participated in the rally led by party chairman Rajendra Lingden at Balkhu on the outskirts of Kathmandu.

The government reinforced heavy security with over 2,000 police personnel deployed to avert any untoward incident.

The main slogans of the rally were "Let’s change the system to change the situation", "Let's reinstate the institution of monarchy to save the country", and "Reinstate Nepal as a Hindu state".

Besides Lingden, senior RPP leaders Pashupati Shumsher Rana and Prakash Chandra Lohani, among others, who spoke on the occasion demanded the immediate release of party leaders arrested during the pro-monarchy protests on March 28.

The violent protests last month left two persons, including a photojournalist, dead and over 110 others injured. PTI SBP PY PY PY