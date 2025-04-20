Pro-monarchy RPP stage protests near restricted area of Kathmandu, demands reinstatement of monarchy

Kathmandu, Apr 20 (PTI) Hundreds of supporters of a pro-monarchy party in Nepal staged a protest on Sunday near the high-security zone housing the Prime Minister's residence and the Parliament here, demanding the reinstatement of the monarchy and the establishment of the Himalayan nation as a Hindu state.

Around 1,500 supporters of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) carrying placards gathered at the Bijulibajar-Baneshwor area and shouted slogans like "Down with Republican system," "We want monarchy back" and "Establish Nepal as a Hindu state." The demonstration was led by RPP chairman Rajendra Lingden, senior leaders Pashupati Shumsher Rana and former Inspector General of Police Dhruba Bahadur Pradhan, among others.

Thousands of riot police were deployed in sensitive areas of Kathmandu, including Naya Baneshwor, Bijuligazar, Maitighar, Bhadrakali and Baluwatar, as the demonstrators announced that they would defy the government's order and enter the restricted areas.

The government has designated several locations in Kathmandu, including the area around the federal parliament building in New Baneshwar, as restricted zones.

At least seven leaders and cadres of RPP, including chairman Lingden, vice-chairman Buddhiman Tamang and spokesperson Gyanendra Shahi, were arrested as they tried to enter the restricted zones.

"They were taken into custody after attempting to distribute flyers and chant slogans,” said Superintendent of Police Apil Bohara.

The three leaders have been held at the Kathmandu Police Range, Bhadrakali.

Police issued warnings through loudspeakers when RPP protesters attempted to breach the restricted zone during the rally.

However, Sunday's protest was peaceful. Following the arrest of the leaders, the protesters retreated from the prohibited zone.

The RPP, the fifth-largest party in the House of Representatives, called an emergency meeting of its executive committee in the evening after their protest ended. It has demanded the immediate release of its leaders.

The party said it would continue protests, aimed at reinstating monarchy and establishing Nepal as a Hindu state without elaborating much.

The RPP’s Central Executive Committee on Thursday decided to stage protests in restricted zones, demanding the release of party leaders and cadres arrested during the March 28 demonstration.

Nepal’s political parties, through a Parliament declaration, abolished the 240-year-old monarchy in 2008 and turned the erstwhile Hindu kingdom into a secular, federal, democratic republic.

There have been a series of protests in Kathmandu and some other parts of the country by the pro-monarchists, including the RPP, demanding the reinstatement of monarchy.

Earlier in the morning, tens of thousands of school teachers staged a separate demonstration in the Naya Baneshwor area of Kathmandu, demanding reforms in the educational sector and an increase in their pay and perks. PTI SBP ZH ZH