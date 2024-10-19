Probe finds rape story of college student in Pakistan’s Punjab province fabricated

Lahore, Oct 19 (PTI) A seven-member inquiry committee constituted by Pakistan’s Punjab government to investigate the alleged rape of a private college student in Gulberg on Saturday concluded that no such incident occurred as it submitted its findings.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz constituted the high-level committee led by Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday.

The committee report revealed that the news of the rape was fabricated and spread via fake social media accounts to create unrest and a law and order situation, The Dawn newspaper reported.

It noted the involvement of “malicious actors” with vested interests who exploited the situation to advance their political agenda.

The committee expressed concern over the manipulation of students and the disruption caused by the spread of disinformation.

The report noted psychological and social damage inflicted on the alleged victim and her family and recommended the government to provide appropriate support to the family.

The inquiry committee concluded that no rape occurred at the girls college.

“The fabricated incident was part of a broader disinformation campaign aimed at inciting unrest and damaging public order,” the report said.

The report criticised the college management for its failure to handle the situation professionally, citing a lack of proper system and protocol to address such incidents.

Pakistan's Punjab government on Friday closed all educational institutions in the province for three days and arrested over 600 students in the face of the growing student protests against the alleged on-campus rape.

"All public and private schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed from Friday to Sunday," the Punjab government said.

Punjab police on Friday said it arrested over 600 students across the province in connection with violent protests.

A spokesperson for Punjab police however claimed that several of the arrested students have been released after taking an undertaking from their parents. PTI GSP GSP