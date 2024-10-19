Probe launched into train speed after collision kills 2 elephants in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Oct 19 (PTI) The Sri Lankan Railways has launched an investigation into the speed of a fuel-carrier train which derailed after striking a herd of elephants in the eastern part of the country, killing two of them, according to media reports on Saturday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred on Friday when the train from Colombo to the eastern town of Batticaloa struck the herd between 3 am and 3.30 am between Minneriya and Higurakgoda railway stations.

Deputy General Manager of Railways MJ Indipolage said the investigation would determine whether the train was travelling at an excessive speed when the collision occurred, the NewsFirst news portal reported.

The accident killed two elephants and injured several others.

Advertisment

According to the Department of Wildlife, an elephant calf injured in the collision was released to the Minneriya nature reserve after receiving medical treatment.

Services on the Batticaloa-Colombo main line, which were disrupted after derailment have since been restored, the report quoted Indipolage as saying.

The train had eight tankers, three carrying petrol and five carrying diesel, each with a capacity of 50,000 litres, according to the report. Four of these and the engine derailed, and two petrol tanks were thrown off, causing a spill.

Advertisment

According to wildlife officials, the track is located near an elephant corridor. PTI GRS GRS GRS