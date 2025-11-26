'Professionalism' of armed forces during May conflict enhanced Pak's global stature: Munir

Islamabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir claimed on Wednesday that the "professionalism" of the armed forces displayed during the conflict with India in May enhanced his country's global stature.

He made the remarks while addressing participants of the National Security Workshop–27 (NSW–27) who visited the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

The participants received comprehensive briefings on Pakistan's regional and internal security landscape and prevailing national security environment, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a statement.

The briefing was followed by an interactive session with Munir, who noted that Pakistan is a country of consequence and is destined to reach its rightful place in the comity of nations.

"The professionalism, resolve, and commitment of the armed forces displayed during Marka-i-Haq (have) enhanced the global stature of Pakistan," Munir said.

"Our greatest strength lies in national unity, and together, we shall defeat the nefarious designs of our foes,” he said.

The army chief highlighted the fluid regional environment shaped by heightened geopolitical competition, cross-border terrorism, and hybrid threats.

He underscored that despite complex challenges, including externally supported militancy and information-centric warfare, Pakistan's armed forces, intelligence agencies, and law-enforcement institutions continue to demonstrate unwavering professionalism and resolve to safeguard national security.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

At least a dozen Pakistani military aircraft, including US-origin F-16 jets, were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes, according to India's Air Chief Marshal A P Singh.

Separately, the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, on Wednesday called on Munir at the GHQ.

"The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation, regional security issues, and the importance of strengthening ties between Pakistan and Iran,” the army said, adding that both dignitaries discussed the prevailing security dynamics in the region.

Munir reiterated Pakistan's commitment to regional peace and stability, emphasising the need for closer collaboration with Iran to combat terrorism. PTI SH ZH ZH