Progress will only continue under Kamala Harris: Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval

Chicago, Aug 22 (PTI) The country's progress would continue if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected president, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said on Wednesday.

“Under Kamala Harris, the progress will only continue,” Pureval, who is of Tibetan and Indian origin, told thousands of members of the Democratic Party at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Pureval is the first Asian-American mayor in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“As a Tibetan refugee, my mom believed deeply in the promise of America. And when I was up, she and my dad, who is from India, taught me that when you make a promise, you keep it,” he said.

“For years, politicians came through my city and promised to fix the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Ohio to Kentucky. Donald Trump was one of them. He did what they all do, press conference here, photo op there, but nothing changed, until Kamala Harris and Joe Biden,’ Pureval said.

“Joe Biden told Cincinnatians, we're going to fix that damn bridge," he added.

And four months later, Biden signed the bipartisan infrastructure law, which gave our city the biggest infrastructure investment in history. "It will stitch our communities back together. And it will fix that damn bridge once and for all,” he said.

"That's what leadership looks like. Not hollow promises, but solid progress. Not lip service, but true, honest-to-God public service," Pureval said. PTI LKJ SKY SKY