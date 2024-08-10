Prominent American Ayurveda college merges with Hindu University of America

Washington, Aug 10 (PTI): One of the most recognized colleges of Ayurveda outside of India Friday announced its merger with the Hindu University of America.

California College of Ayurveda, based in Nevada City, California, will now operate under the umbrella of the Hindu University of America, a media release said.

“Our vision for this merger is to harmoniously blend the best of the East with the best of the West, ensuring a promising future for all. This is truly a remarkable development,” said Dr. Marc Halpern, who founded the California College of Ayurveda in 1995 with the vision of bringing Ayurveda to the United States to transform the consciousness and well-being of society.

Dr Jashwant Patel, chairman of the Board of the Hindu University of America, said this merger will enable them to focus on the benefits of integrative health, bringing scientific rigour and discipline to the development of this field.

“The HUA family has just grown considerably, and so have the opportunities in front of us. We wholeheartedly welcome the CCA community into the HUA family and to further advancing the field,” said Kalyan Viswanathan, president of Hindu University of America. PTI LKJ HIG