Prominent Pakistani rights activist arrested on trafficking charges

Islamabad, Jun 5 (PTI) Prominent Pakistani human rights activist Sarim Burney was arrested on Wednesday on human trafficking charges by the country's top investigation agency based on a complaint by the US government, according to media reports.

The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Team apprehended Burney immediately upon his arrival at the Karachi Airport from the US, Geo News reported.

Citing sources, the report said that the rights activist was arrested on the complaint of the United States government and is accused of trafficking more than 25 children to America and illegally getting the children adopted there.

The FIA had been surveilling Burney's activities for some time before his arrest, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The activist runs the Sarim Burney Welfare Trust International, a non-profit trust "representing the oppressed and less privileged population", according to its website.

It says that the trust provides "legal services for child abuse, harassment, sexual assault, human trafficking, domestic violence, violation of human rights, workers compensation rights and other serious crimes".