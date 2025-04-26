International

Protest outside Pak embassy in Kathmandu against Pahalgam terror attack

NewsDrum Desk
Kathmandu, Apr 26 (PTI) Nagarik Yuva Shakti Nepal on Saturday protested outside the Pakistani embassy in Kathmandu against the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepali tourist.

Dozens of youths carrying placards and a photograph of 27-year-old Sudip Neupane, who was killed in the attack, chanted slogans like "Down with Islamic terrorism", "Punish the terrorist", and "Stop killing the Hindus".

Neupane from Butawal sub-metropolitan city of Western Nepal was among those killed in the attack claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-linked Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party also organised a separate protest on Saturday outside the Pakistani embassy here against the attack. PTI SBP PY PY PY