Protests intensify as Nepal's temple set for biggest animal sacrifice event

Kathmandu, Dec 5 (PTI) Despite a 2019 Supreme Court verdict deeming animal sacrifice inappropriate, a temple in southern Nepal is set to witness the largest event amid widespread protests from rights groups both in Nepal and India demanding “Bloodless Gadhimai.” The once-in-five year Gadhimai Mela or festival held at the famous shrine of Gadhimai temple in Bara district started on Monday – inaugurated by Vice President Ram Sahaya Yadav – but the main animal sacrifice event will be held on December 8 and 9.

On Sunday, the ceremony will formally start with Panchbali, the sacrifice of five animals and birds - a mouse, a buffalo, a goat, a duck and a pigeon – at the Mela that draws devotees and tourists both from within Nepal and India.

“This year, till now at least 460 buffaloes have already been brought from Indian states through illegal channels despite restrictions imposed by Indian authorities,” activist Sneha Shrestha, president of a non-profit working for animal welfare Sneha’s Care, said.

Located in Mahagadhimai Municipality -- about 25-odd kilometres from India's Raxaul, a major entry point from Bihar into Nepal -- the deity at the 17th century built Gadhimai temple is considered to be a form of Bhagawati or Kali. People come here to seek some wish to be granted and once it is fulfilled, they return to offer animal sacrifice as a tradition.

Rights groups both in Nepal and India have intensified their campaign against animal sacrifice as government officials and devotees continued preparations for the big event.

Animal rights activist and former minister in the government of India, Maneka Gandhi, had written a letter to Vice President Yadav urging him not to attend the inaugural event and honour Nepal’s Supreme Court verdict of 2019, which deemed animal sacrifice inappropriate.

However, despite the apex court’s verdict that year, authorities said 5,600 buffaloes and hundreds of goats, pigs, chickens and pigeons were sacrificed at the Gadhimai Mela despite strong anti-sacrifice campaigns by various national and international groups.

Human Society International (HSI) India, a rights group, said various animal rights groups of Nepal and India have been working since 2014 to stop animal sacrifice at Gadhimai.

“With persistent efforts, the gruesome animal sacrifices have declined from an estimated 5,00,000 animals killed in 2009 to around 2,50,000 in 2014 and 2019,” the HSI India said in a statement.

According to local reports, more than 70 per cent of the animals meant for sacrifice are brought from India crossing the border illegally. Various rights groups have deployed their activists at border checkpoints to help authorities confiscate such animals, some of them less than one month old.

The HSI said it has deployed a team at Nepal-India border to assist the border police in their work prohibiting the illegal cross-border transport of animals.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written a letter to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli urging him take decisive action to stop the massacre of thousands of animals Gadhimai.

“The event has drawn widespread international criticism for its inhuman practices, grave public health risks and environmental damage,” pointed out a PETA India statement.

The organisation has also written to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urging him to observe vigilance at the border to stop Indian animals from being crossed over to Nepal.

With the campaign intensified this year, activists are claiming a lesser number of animals are expected to be sacrificed.

“This year, the number of animals to be brought for sacrifice will be less, including around 2,000 buffaloes, she expects,” Shrestha said.

A grand peace march was organised on November 30 at Gadhimai on Tuesday at the initiatives of various animal rights groups, with the slogan “Bloodless Gadhimai,” she said.

“Instead of discouraging the wrong practice of animal sacrifice, Nepal government is encouraging such an event,” she told PTI.

Apart from the inauguration by the vice president, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh attended the event on Tuesday while Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak attended it on Wednesday.

Chhabi Raman Bhattarai, assistant Chief District Administration officer of Bara, said: “We cannot control it (the animal sacrifices) as it depends upon people's faith. We have arranged qurantine to prevent under-age and sick animals from entering (Nepal).” A large number of Indian tourists visit the temple on the occasion too, he added.

Meanwhile, apparently under pressure from the animal rights groups, the temple authorities have suggested that devotees donate money for renovation of the temple complex instead of bringing animals for sacrifice.

They have urged the devotees to donate money, say for instance, Rs 8,000 instead of bringing buffalo, Rs 4,000 instead of goat and Rs 300 instead of pigeon, for conservation work. PTI SBP NPK NPK