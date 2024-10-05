Provide designated place for demonstration for Imran Khan’s party: Islamabad HC to govt

Islamabad, Oct 5 (PTI) The Islamabad High Court on Saturday directed the Pakistan government to stop any unlawful protest in the capital during the SCO summit duration and allocate a designated place to the jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s party for demonstration.

Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, incarcerated at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail for more than a year, has given a call for the rally. The PTI is demanding Khan's release, independence of the judiciary, and fighting against rising inflation.

Earlier in the day amid rising tensions, authorities called in the Army here and at Lahore to prevent protest rallies by Khan’s supporters.

The army would remain in Islamabad from October 5-17 to maintain law and order for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, officials said.

Pakistan is hosting the SCO summit on October 15-16.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the order after hearing a petition by Traders’ Welfare Association president Raja Hassan Akhtar against protests by PTI supporters here.

Justice Farooq said that the Ministry of Interior and the Islamabad administration were responsible for the maintenance of peace and law and order in the capital.

However, such activities “are subject to reasonable and proportional restrictions in accordance with the law. Such restrictions are only justifiable through a legitimate purpose which must be in the best interest of the larger public,” the order read.

The high court also stated that “no unlawful assembly shall be allowed to be held in Islamabad Capital Territory keeping in view the provisions of Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act, 2024.” CJ Farooq directed the authorities to take reasonable and proportional measures to ensure safety and public order in Islamabad and also asked the administration to allocate a designated place to the PTI for any political activity. PTI SH NPK NPK