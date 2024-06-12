Provincial premier to join International Day of Yoga event in South Africa

Johannesburg, Jun 12 (PTI) The International Day of Yoga activities in South Africa received a boost after the premier of one of the provinces pledged her support for an event on a beachfront on June 23 while plans are afoot to break last year’s record set by the Indian Consulate of over 7,500 attendance at a stadium here the same day.

June 23, instead of June 21, the UN-designated International Day of Yoga, was chosen in South Africa for the convenience of attendees from across the country for the two main venues.

Sivananda World Peace Foundation (SWPF) has partnered with the provincial government of KwaZulu-Natal province and the National Department of Health to host the event on June 23.

KwaZulu-Natal province, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has pledged her support for the event on a beachfront on June 23.

In Johannesburg, on the same day, plans are well advanced to break the record set by the local Indian Consulate last year of over 7,500 people participating at the Yoga Day event at the iconic Wanderers Cricket Stadium, officials said.

“We are at a critical time where our people need calmness and tranquillity in their lives for health and spiritual upliftment,” Dube-Ncube said clearly in a hint at the uncertainty over the fate of the provincial government following the national and provincial elections last month resulting in no-party majority situation.

On behalf of the Kwazulu-Natal Provincial government, she also thanked the SWPF and Prince Ishwar Ramlutchman Mabheka Zulu for having started the International Yoga Day 10 years ago in South Africa.

Ramlutchman is the only Indian-origin South African, who was anointed a prince of the Zulu Kingdom by the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Indian High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar said that as a signatory to the United Nations resolution promoting International Yoga Day, South Africa's hosting of the continent's largest yoga event reflects the nation's growing appreciation for this ancient practice.

“The flourishing yoga scene, with its diverse studios and schools across the country, underscores this widespread adoption. This exciting event features renowned instructors, informative workshops, live demonstrations, and opportunities to connect with fellow yoga enthusiasts,” Kumar added.

With the huge interest in social media, free Wi-Fi will be available for all participants, allowing them to share their yoga experience in real time. PTI FH NPK NPK NPK