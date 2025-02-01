PTI has lost authority to rule Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pakistan's JUI-F party chief

Peshawar, Feb 1 (PTI) Pakistan's mainstream political leader and chief of his faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government has lost its authority in the province as armed groups have taken control in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Friday, Rehman said that those who had brought jailed former prime minister Imran Khan-led PTI party's government into power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were now running it themselves.

Rehman expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, asserting that it had become grave and needed to be taken seriously.

"The police were unable to patrol the streets after sunset, raising serious questions about the province’s security," he maintained.

Commenting on the federal government, the JUI-F chief said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government "would cease to exist the day we withdraw our support".

He criticised the ruling government and said they lacked the strength to sustain governance for even a single day.

Rehman also accused the government of sidelining opposition parties during negotiations with the PTI. “Opposition parties were not taken into confidence during the discussions,” he asserted.

He clarified his stance on dialogue: “I believe in resolving issues through negotiations. A political solution can only be achieved through talks.” Addressing concerns over the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), Rehman urged that journalists’ recommendations should be incorporated into the amendments.

"Reasonable proposals of journalists should be accepted and incorporated through revisions,” he demanded.

While commenting on the imprisonment of PTI founder Khan, Rehman maintained: “May the higher power grant him an early release." Questions regarding his future should be directed to him, he told journalists. PTI AYZ PY PY PY