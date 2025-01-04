PTI’s delay in written demands threatens negotiation process: PML-N leader

Islamabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Ongoing talks with jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) could face significant challenges due to its failure to submit its demands in writing as initially agreed, PML-N leader and spokesperson for the government negotiation committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Saturday.

In an interview, Siddiqui highlighted that there has been minimal progress over the past 12 days.

Siddiqui explained that the PTI negotiating team facilitated a meeting with their party chairman to build trust but despite prior commitments from both sides, uncertainty remains over whether the ‘Charter of Demands’ will be provided in written form.

During the first meeting on December 23, PTI promised to submit its demands in writing, a promise reiterated in a joint statement. However, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said these demands were not submitted by January 2.

The government negotiation team was informed that PTI required another opportunity to consult with their chairman to finalise the written demands.

Although the government agreed, the written ‘Charter of Demands’ was still not presented during the third meeting, potentially complicating the negotiation process.

On the issue of political prisoners, Senator Siddiqui said they are defined by the nature of the crime, not the individual's identity.

“If I, as a member of the Senate, commit murder and end up in jail for it, I would never be considered a political prisoner,” he explained.

Siddiqui pointed out that even the president does not have immunity in such matters.

He further mentioned that PTI has raised several demands, including the release of their party chief and other prisoners, the formation of judicial commissions, and the tracing of 45 missing persons.

However, the PTI said no such list existed when it was asked to submit names, addresses, and identities of the missing persons.

Questioning how the government could trace individuals without any information, Siddiqui said the government negotiation team has not made any demands with PTI nor have they asked the party to withdraw its call for civil disobedience.

In response to another query, Siddiqui clarified there has been no offer from the government or any other institution to transfer the PTI chief from Adiala Jail to Bani Gala or elsewhere.

He also confirmed there are no parallel or behind-the-scenes negotiations.

Meanwhile, the 72-year-old PTI founder's wife Bushra Bibi has reportedly made changes in the former ruling party’s legal team and hierarchy of the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF).

The former first lady has sought a list of lawyers associated with the PTI from across the country from Advocate Qazi Anwar, sources said.

“Advocate Anwar and Mashal Yousafzai will report to Bushra Bibi over matters related to lawyers,” a source said.

The former first lady reportedly bound Advocate Anwar to make a final consultation with her on the cases lodged against PTI leadership.

She also barred the party’s lawyers from conveying messages to the PTI founder, who has been behind bars since August last year after being sentenced in Toshakhana case-I.

The Toshakhana case is one of the dozens of cases registered against the former premier since his ouster from power in April 2022.

Earlier this week, Bushra resolved the internal disputes of the party’s lawyers and informed the jailed PTI founder in this regard, the sources said, adding the final consultation on changes in the ILF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter hierarchy was also done with her.

Talking to Geo News, Advocate Anwar, however, dismissed the report and said Bushra did not contact him. “I am unaware that lawyers have been barred from conveying messages to the PTI founder,” he added.

Last month, PTI leaders were upset at the alleged harsh attitude and growing interference of Bushra and Aleema Khan, the former premier's sister, in the party affairs.

Some senior party leaders, on condition of anonymity, said the rude behaviour of Khan's wife and sister with party leaders was on the rise.

The confrontation of Aleema with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Raja within the court premises in Adiala jail was just a reflection of the situation which the party leaders are faced with.