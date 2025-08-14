Public health service, nurses’ union condemn attacks on Indians in Ireland

London, Aug 14 (PTI) Ireland’s Health Service Executive and the largest nurses’ union have spoken out against the “racist abuse and assaults” targeting members of the Indian community and cautioned that their exodus would have a “dramatic impact" on the healthcare sector.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Health Service Executive (HSE) said that the effective operation of many essential health services in Ireland would be seriously threatened without the support of the many thousands of international staff that work in the country’s hospitals and community services.

According to the Irish public health service provider, healthcare professionals from India, Africa and other Asian countries account for 23 per cent of HSE nurses and midwives.

“The HSE unequivocally condemns all incidents of racist abuse and assaults of people from abroad, their families and the wider community. It is unacceptable. People should not be afraid to leave their house or go to work for fear of abuse,” said Anne Marie Hoey, Chief People Officer of the HSE.

“We are proud of our organisation’s diversity and are dependent on all our staff for the delivery of frontline, essential services… We are deeply grateful to international workers who have chosen to move their lives and families to Ireland to work with the HSE and help provide essential care and support for patients,” she said.

Hoey said the HSE was “saddened” to hear reports that some international staff, now fearful for their personal safety, are considering moving away.

“This will have a dramatic impact on staff levels and the provision of health services and should be a cause for alarm for people in this country,” she said.

The intervention came after a spate of violent assaults on Indians in the capital Dublin and other regions have been reported to the Irish police force, An Garda Síochána.

Last week, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) condemned the “racially motivated abuse” of its workers and called for robust action against the perpetrators.

“Recent horrific attacks on members of the Indian community in Ireland should be condemned. There must be a robust policing response to racially motivated abuse and attacks. We do not want Ireland to be a place where nurses and midwives are afraid to work,” said INMO Deputy General Secretary Edward Mathews.

“Providing more robust protections would go a long way to making internationally educated nurses and midwives feel safe. Everyone should have the right to work in an environment free from abuse or harassment of any kind, and to feel safe in their community,” he said.

He also referenced the safety advisory issued earlier this month by the Indian Embassy in Dublin, calling on its nationals to take "reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially at odd hours".

Mathews added: “In broader terms, as a society, it has never been more important to reject racism. Hateful rhetoric and violent attacks must not become the norm.” “It is unacceptable that consular services in Ireland feel the need to issue advisories about travel and personal security at unsocial hours. This should raise alarm bells, this is not the type of country we want to be.” Earlier this week, Irish President Michael D Higgins condemned the “despicable attacks”, which he said obscured the “immeasurable benefits” the people of India have brought to the life of the country.

In one of the recent incidents, an Indian man attacked by a group of teenagers on Sunday told local Irish media that he and many of his friends were returning to India as they are now “scared to go outside”.

On Monday, the Ireland India Council announced the postponement of its annual “India Day” celebrations, planned in Dublin for Sunday, amid security concerns for the community.

An Garda Síochána has said its investigations are ongoing, after it logged a series of reports of assaults involving people of Indian heritage. PTI AK GSP GSP