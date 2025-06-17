"Publicity seeking President Macron...": Trump denies Macron's claim on Iran-Israel ceasefire

Washington: US President Donald Trump publicly contradicted French President Emmanuel Macron's assertion that he left the G7 Summit in Canada to work on a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

In a post on his social media platform, TruthSocial, Trump stated, "Publicity seeking President Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit... to work on a 'cease fire' between Israel and Iran. WRONG! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a Cease Fire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposeful or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay Tuned!"

This sharp rebuttal comes at a time of heightened tension in the Middle East, following Trump's earlier ominous warning for "everyone to immediately evacuate Tehran," which sparked widespread speculation about impending military action or a significant diplomatic shift.

The US President's abrupt departure from the G7 Summit, cutting short his attendance, has further fueled concerns about the unfolding situation.

Trump's denial of Macron's claim suggests that his return to Washington is linked to a matter of greater magnitude than a ceasefire, potentially involving broader strategic or military considerations.

This development occurs against the backdrop of an escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, with reports indicating significant casualties and infrastructure damage on both sides. The Israeli city of Haifa was recently targeted by Iranian missiles, exacerbating fears of a broader regional conflict.

The French President's office had earlier suggested that Trump was considering a ceasefire deal, a notion that Trump has now firmly rejected.

Macron's comments were part of a broader international effort to de-escalate the situation, with several Gulf States also attempting to mediate between the US and Iran.

However, Trump's response indicates a divergence in approach, possibly signalling a more assertive US stance.

The situation remains fluid, with the National Security Council convened in the White House situation room, as reported by Fox News. This gathering, coupled with Trump's earlier order for a "nuclear sniffer plane" to be deployed, suggests that the US is closely monitoring developments in Iran, potentially preparing for a range of scenarios.

As the world watches, Trump's cryptic message—"Stay Tuned!"—leaves open the possibility of a significant announcement or action in the coming days. The international community remains on edge, awaiting clarity on the "much bigger" issue that has prompted the US President's urgent return to Washington.