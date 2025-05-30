Pune dowry harassment-suicide case: Top Maharashtra prison official shifted to Home Guards

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Special Inspector General of Police Jalindar Supekar, whose name had cropped up in the Vaishnavi Hagawane dowry harassment-suicide case, was on Friday transferred from the prisons department to the Home Guards as deputy commandant general.

The transfer comes a day after the state government relieved him of additional responsibilities as deputy inspector general of prisons of Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur divisions.

Vaishnavi Hagawane allegedly committed suicide in Pune's Bavdhan area on May 16, with her kin alleging that her in-laws and others had tortured her for dowry. Her father-in-law Rajendra Hagawane was subsequently expelled from the NCP after the case hit national headlines.

Supekar is the uncle of Vaishnavi's husband Shashank. Incidentally, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked the ADG Prisons to probe allegations that Supekar was trying to shield the accused in the dowry harassment and suicide case.

"As per the order issued on Friday, Supekar has been transferred due to administrative reasons. The post of deputy commandant general of Home Guards has been downgraded to accommodate Supekar," an official said.

The order of Thursday under which he was relieved of additional responsibilities as deputy inspector general of prisons of Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur divisions claimed the post of DIG in the prisons department is "important" and full of "responsibilities".

Giving additional charge of three posts to an IG rank officer, who is second in command after the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), was not "appropriate" as per administrative requirements, the order had stated. PTI DC NR BNM