Putin announces successful test of unique cruise missile with nuclear engine

Moscow, Oct 26 (PTI) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday announced the successful test of a unique nuclear powered 'Burevestnik' cruise missile with unlimited range and ordered the armed forces to prepare infrastructure for its deployment.

Putin, in his televised meeting with the chief of defence staff and other military commanders, mentioned that during recent drills of nuclear forces, the 'Burevestnik' cruise was in the air for 15 hours and covered 14,000 kilometres during successful trials.

As the Supreme Commander of Russia’s Armed Forces, Putin visited the joint staff of military operations in Ukraine earlier in the morning and interacted with force commanders led by Chief General Staff Gen Valery Gerasimov.

Gerasimov briefed Putin about the encirclement of more than 10,000 Ukrainian troops in two vital directions.

"A large group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, comprising 31 battalions, has been blocked," Gerasimov said.