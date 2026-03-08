Putin blames West for Ukraine crisis as peace talks remain uncertain

Moscow, Mar 8 (PTI) Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Western countries for triggering the Ukraine crisis, saying the conflict stemmed from their support for the change of power in Kyiv.

Putin made the remarks in an interview for the state television programme “Moscow, Kremlin, Putin”, excerpts of which were aired on the Rossiya 24 channel on Sunday.

“Where did the Ukrainian crisis come from? It arose from Western countries’ support for the coup in Ukraine, and then the events in Crimea, and then in the southeast of Ukraine - Donbass and Novorossiya as a whole. This is where it all began," he said.

"These are not our actions - these are the actions of Western countries, including European countries. They are now reaping what they sowed,” Putin said.

His comments came as the next round of US-brokered peace talks between Russia and Ukraine remains uncertain.

Putin also accused the Ukrainian leadership of manipulating European countries, using the phrase “the tail wagging the dog” to describe the situation.

“The situation is very strange. Because I get the impression that we are dealing with a case that is called 'the tail wagging the dog', rather than the other way around,” Putin said.

Putin was referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s demands for more weapons from Western allies to counter Russian forces and Kyiv’s moves affecting energy supplies to neighbouring European countries, including Hungary.

Meanwhile, in a televised address, Putin congratulated Russian women on the occasion of International Women’s Day, a widely celebrated holiday in the country since the Soviet era.

“I want to wish you happiness with those who are dear to you, success in what is important to you, health and prosperity to you and all your loved ones,” he said.

The President said Russian men traditionally celebrate the day with “the warmest feelings”, expressing admiration, love and gratitude for women, and praised their strength and leadership in various fields.

Putin also extended special greetings to women serving in the military and those working in areas linked to Russia’s “special military operation”.

“Today, I'd like to especially congratulate the women who are carrying out missions in the special military operation zone, working in extremely challenging conditions in Donbas and Novorossiya, and in our border regions," he said.

He also said Russia would continue efforts to help women balance motherhood with professional growth and personal fulfilment. PTI VS SCY SCY