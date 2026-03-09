Moscow (PTI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the newly elected Supreme Leader of Iran, and reaffirmed Moscow's unwavering support and solidarity with Tehran, the Kremlin said.

Mojtaba, the son of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was appointed as his successor by the 88-member Assembly of Experts, a body responsible for selecting the new supreme leader, Iranian state TV announced early Monday.

"At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication. I am confident that you will honourably continue your father's work and unite the Iranian people in the face of severe trials," Putin said in a message which was posted on the Kremlin’s website.

"On my part, I would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends. Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner of the Islamic Republic,” Putin said.

Starting February 28, the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, which came after days of build-up with US President Donald Trump ramping up the pressure on Tehran to agree to a new deal on its nuclear programme. Iran's retaliation escalated the war to the entire Gulf region.