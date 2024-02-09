Putin expresses optimism for potential prisoner exchange to free US journalist

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed optimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement for the release of Evan Gershkovich, an American journalist detained in Russia, during a conversation with former US Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Advertisment

This marks Putin's first discussion with a Western journalist since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, covering a wide range of topics including Ukraine, former US presidents, and the role of the CIA.

Putin mentioned that ongoing discussions with the US aim to secure Gershkovich's release, contingent on reciprocal actions by the US.

Gershkovich, 32, a Wall Street Journal reporter, was arrested in Yekaterinburg, Russia, and faces espionage charges that could lead to a 20-year prison sentence. His pre-trial detention was recently extended, underscoring the seriousness of his situation.

Advertisment

During the interview, Putin hinted at a potential prisoner exchange, referencing Vadim Krasikov, a convicted FSB assassin in Germany, suggesting he might be a candidate for exchange.

The lengthy interview also delved into Putin's justification for the invasion of Ukraine, discussions on Eastern European history, and Putin's interactions with past US presidents, revealing his perspective on international relations and security concerns.

The interview, which spanned over two hours, was highly anticipated and followed closely by Russian state media, highlighting Carlson's visit to Russia. Carlson, who has previously been a prominent figure on Fox News, has since embarked on independent media ventures, continuing to interview various political and public figures.