New Delhi: In a marathon press conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation, emphasizing that peace with Ukraine is contingent upon achieving Russia’s objectives in the ongoing conflict.

The event marks Putin’s first major news conference since the commencement of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. Putin, combining his annual "direct line" phone-in with an audience of journalists, highlighted the significance of the event, which was cancelled last year. During the press conference, he maintained his focus on the "special military operation in Ukraine."

Objectives for peace

"The existence of our country without sovereignty is impossible. It will simply not exist," Putin declared while discussing Russian sovereignty with state-controlled Channel One host Yekaterina Berezovskaya reported BBC. He asserted that peace in Ukraine would only be achieved when Russia's objectives, including "denazification, demilitarization, and its neutral status," are met—a stance consistent with his position since the beginning of the conflict.

Troops numbers and casualties

Putin disclosed that Russia currently has 617,000 troops engaged in the conflict in Ukraine. While he did not provide specific military loss figures, he acknowledged the involvement of individuals within his "close" circle, including the death of some. A classified US intelligence report estimated that 315,000 Russian soldiers had been killed or wounded since the war's onset, constituting nearly 90% of Russia's military personnel at the start of the invasion.

Military strategy and front-line status

Putin defends Russia's military strategy and suggests that Russian forces have the upper hand across the front line in Ukraine. He discussed the recent withdrawal of forces from the east bank of the Dnipro River, attributing it to a tactical decision to safeguard Russian soldiers. He dismissed Ukraine's military successes in a "small area" as a political move to garner more military funding from foreign countries.

International relations and sanctions

Addressing Russian relations with the United States and the EU, Putin accused the US of imperialism and urged the country to "respect other people and countries." Despite Western sanctions and political isolation, he expressed confidence that Russia can "move forward." Meanwhile, BBC reported that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that if Putin succeeds in Ukraine, there is a real risk that Russian aggression will not end there.

Press marathon and viewers' engagement

The press conference that continues lasts several hours, combined with carefully vetted questions from ordinary Russians and journalists. Putin's responses covered a wide range of topics, including Russia's military strategy, international relations, and the impact of sanctions. The event coincided with a surge in questions submitted by Russians, exceeding two million, highlighting the intense interest and engagement surrounding the ongoing crisis.