Putin, Kishida express condolence over Uttar Pradesh stampede tragedy

Moscow, Jul 3 (PTI) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday expressed condolences over the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh in which 121 people were killed.

"President of #Russia Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to President of #India Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the tragic stampede in #UttarPradesh: Kindly accept the most sincere condolences over the tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh," the Russian Embassy in India posted on X.

In a message of condolence, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida said that he is deeply saddened to learn that many precious lives were lost in the stampede that occurred in Uttar Pradesh.

"On behalf of the Government of Japan, I pray for the souls of the victims and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I would also like to express my sincere wishes for the swift recovery of the injured,” he said in the message posted on the website of Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The stampede took place on Tuesday in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. The victims were part of the crowd of thousands that had gathered near Phulrai village in the Sikandrarau area for the 'satsang' by a religious preacher.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.